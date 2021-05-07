Pregnancy, DNA and ‘shedding’: Fact-checking 5 popular COVID-19 vaccine claims

There is so much misinformation floating around the internet about COVID-19 vaccines.
Unfortunately, the internet, specifically social media, can be the gasoline to a wildfire of harmful and false claims about life-saving vaccines. But we’re here to sort through the noise.
Here are some of the most common COVID-19 vaccine claims and why they’re false:
Claim: The COVID-19 vaccine alters your DNA
This is FALSE. COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way.
From the CDC, there are currently two types of COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized and recommended for use in the United States: messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and a viral vector vaccine. Both mRNA and viral vector COVID-19 vaccines deliver instructions (genetic material) to our cells to start building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.
However, the material never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA is kept. This means the genetic material in the vaccines cannot affect or interact with our DNA in any way. All COVID-19 vaccines work with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity to disease.