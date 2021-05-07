Pregnancy, DNA and ‘shedding’: Fact-checking 5 popular COVID-19 vaccine claims

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. The Biden administrations call to lift patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help poor parts of the world get more doses has drawn praise from some countries and health advocates. But it has run into resistance from the pharmaceutical industry and others, who say that it wont help curb the outbreak any time soon and will hurt future innovation. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

There is so much misinformation floating around the internet about COVID-19 vaccines.

Unfortunately, the internet, specifically social media, can be the gasoline to a wildfire of harmful and false claims about life-saving vaccines. But we’re here to sort through the noise.

Here are some of the most common COVID-19 vaccine claims and why they’re false:

Claim: The COVID-19 vaccine alters your DNA

This is FALSE. COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way.

After review, we've found this information is Not True. What is the Trust Index?

From the CDC, there are currently two types of COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized and recommended for use in the United States: messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and a viral vector vaccine. Both mRNA and viral vector COVID-19 vaccines deliver instructions (genetic material) to our cells to start building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.

However, the material never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA is kept. This means the genetic material in the vaccines cannot affect or interact with our DNA in any way. All COVID-19 vaccines work with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity to disease.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad