What you need to know about the COVID vaccine booster dose

Dr. Frank McGeorge has everything you need to know about the COVID booster vaccine.

Pfizer COVID vaccine booster doses could be available to all adults as early as this weekend.

As Thanksgiving weekend approaches, many are wondering if the vaccines are a good idea. Dr. Frank McGeorge shares his expertise.

Read: Why is COVID so bad in Michigan right now?

The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer boosters for anyone age 18 and older as early as Thursday. The CDC is expected to weigh in as well.

A booster dose is already recommended for about 60% of adults, including anyone over the age of 65, anyone with underlying health problems, or a higher risk of exposure. Anyone who received the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine

There is growing evidence that those who were vaccinated first are becoming less protected over time.

Ad

“Although the highest risk are those people who are unvaccinated. We are seeing an increase in emergency department visits among adults age 65 and older, which are now again, higher than they are for younger age groups,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

If it’s been at least six months since you were vaccinated, a booster dose can help boost antibody levels back up. That’s especially important for preventing breakthrough cases in high-risk people.

You do not have to get your booster dose at the same place you got your original doses. You can get a booster dose at your local pharmacy or any other location that offers the vaccines. Just make sure they have the vaccine you want and find out if appointments are required.

Make sure you take your vaccination card with you so the booster dose can be added to your vaccine card.

Read: Complete Michigan COVID coverage