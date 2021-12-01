Michigan reports 16,530 new COVID cases, 358 deaths -- average of 8,265 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 16,530 new cases of COVID-19 and 358 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 8,265 cases over the past two days.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,318,123, including 24,090 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,301,593 cases and 23,732 deaths, as of Monday.

The deaths announced Wednesday include 160 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 19.11% as of Monday -- an increase from last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,980 on Wednesday. The 7-day death average was 80 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 1.9%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 203,000 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 10.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 71% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 61.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 48 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 775,600 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 7.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 452 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 259 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Oct. 25:

Oct. 25 -- 7,856 new cases (case count for three days)

Oct. 27 -- 7,867 new cases (case count for two days)

Oct. 29 -- 8,078 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 1 -- 9,313 new cases (case count for three days)

Nov. 3 -- 9,764 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 5 -- 10,094 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 8 -- 8,911 new cases (case count for three days)

Nov. 10 -- 6,283 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 12 -- 15,878 new cases (processing delay inflated the two-day case count)

Nov. 15 -- 21,034 new cases (case count for three days)

Nov. 17 -- 14,561 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 19 -- 17,980 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 22 -- 17,008 new cases (case count for three days)

Nov. 24 -- 17,003 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 29 -- 25,329 new cases (case count for five days)

Dec. 1 -- 16,530 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

