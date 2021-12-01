New COVID treatment pill closer to being available

A new antiviral coronavirus treatment pill is close to being made available to patients. The pill works to reduce the progression of severe symptoms and hospitalizations. For more coronavirus coverage go here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/Michigan_Coronavirus/

A new antiviral COVID-19 treatment pill is close to being made available to patients.

The drug works to reduce the progression of severe symptoms and hospitalizations.

A panel of FDA health advisors recommends the usage of Merck’s pill, which took place with a 13 to 10 vote Tuesday afternoon.

Most of the experts that back this treatment are stressing the importance of the new pill and how one shouldn’t consume it if pregnant due to the risk of birth defects.

The FDA expects to make its final decision by the end of the year, and the agency is not required to follow the panel’s advice.

