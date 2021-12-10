Michigan reports 11,783 new COVID cases, 235 deaths -- average of 5,892 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 11,783 new cases of COVID-19 and 235 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 5,891.5 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,380,324, including 25,080 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,368,541 cases and 24,845 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 151 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 19.12% as of Wednesday -- about the same as this time last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks and are at the highest point of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 7,203 on Wednesday, a slight drop from last week. The 7-day death average was 117 on Wednesday, and continues to increase. The state’s fatality rate is 1.8%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 218,000 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 10.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 67.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 62% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 61.9% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 49 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 791,500 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 8 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 471 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 267 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.2 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Nov. 8:

Nov. 8 -- 8,911 new cases (case count for three days)

Nov. 10 -- 6,283 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 12 -- 15,878 new cases (processing delay inflated the two-day case count)

Nov. 15 -- 21,034 new cases (case count for three days)

Nov. 17 -- 14,561 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 19 -- 17,980 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 22 -- 17,008 new cases (case count for three days)

Nov. 24 -- 17,003 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 29 -- 25,329 new cases (case count for five days)

Dec. 1 -- 16,530 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 3 -- 18,443 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 6 -- 16,590 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 8 -- 15,385 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 10 -- 11,783 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

