What’s going around Metro Detroit: COVID has hospitals at ‘breaking point,’ other illnesses on the rise

Coronavirus is having an impact on Metro Detroit health care systems but other illnesses are on the rise as well.

Some patients are being caught off guard to learn they have COVID, which only emphasizes the importance of getting tested.

The CVS Minute Clinics’ say they are seeing a number of patients with sinus symptoms who believe they have a sinus infection and are surprised when they test positive for COVID.

Wayne County

Dr. Banu Kumar at Children’s Hospital said they’re seeing lots and lots of kids with COVID and that RSV is also popping up, along with a bit of influenza.

The CVS Minute Clinics report rising COVID cases, occasional flu, coughs and colds and strep and sore throats.

Oakland County

Every hospital and doctor is reporting lots of COVID patients.

The CVS Minute Clinics are also seeing a few cases of flu, plus strep throat and sore throats.

Beaumont pediatrician Dr. Anna Maria Oniciu in Beverly Hills said in addition to children with COVID, she’s seeing kids for RSV, sinus infections and ear infections.

Washtenaw County

Dr. Brad Uren at Michigan Medicine is reporting a lot of COVID patients. The Washtenaw County Health Department said sporadic flu cases are also being diagnosed.

Monroe County

Promedica Regional Hospital said they are being majorly affected by COVID on the inpatient and outpatient sides. Promedica Monroe Family Medicine is also seeing influenza, colds, sinus infections and RSV.

Macomb County

In Macomb County, Dr. Brianne Waggoner in the ER at McLaren Macomb reports cases of COVID are still on the rise there. She’s also seeing an uptick in fluc ases, mostly in children who haven’t received a flu shot. Their symptoms include nausea, fever and congestion. In addition to COVID and flu, the CVS Minute Clinics are seeing strep and sore throats and coughs and colds.

In Michigan, our flu cases are still relatively low but cases have already risen dramatically in other parts of the country and just over the border, Ohio is reporting a high level of flu. So we can certainly expect to see that here in the coming weeks as well.