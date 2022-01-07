20º

Department of Defense medical team stays 30 days longer than planned to help Beaumont Dearborn

Hospital faces staffing shortages due to COVID

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

As expected, as COVID cases increase, the number of healthcare workers getting COVID does as well.

DEARBORN, Mich.As COVID cases increase, the number of healthcare workers getting COVID does as well. That has led healthcare workers with the Department of Defense to stay in Michigan a month later than planned to combat staffing shortages.

Every single time a nurse or doctor opens the doors to a COVID patient’s room, they’re exposed, and could get COVID themselves.

That is one of the reasons the United States Department of Defense medical team announced it will be staying at Beaumont Dearborn an extra 30 days because 430 Beaumont employees are out sick.

The DOD team consists of six registered nurses assigned to the emergency center, eight registered nurses assigned to the ICUs, two respiratory therapists, two advanced practice providers, as well as DOD leaders.

