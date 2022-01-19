Free COVID tests: You can now order from US government website

WASHINGTON – The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests is now accepting orders (a day earlier than expected).

The website COVIDTests.gov is providing tests at no cost, including no shipping fee. It was scheduled to launch Wednesday, Jan. 19, but it was live as of Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Four free tests are available per household.

Go here -- it’s pretty quick and easy: COVIDTests.gov

But when will you get the tests?

The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the U.S. Postal Service, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. Let’s hope that’s the case!

Again, the CDC recommends at-home testing when experiencing COVID-19 systems including fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms and muscle aches, five days after a potential COVID-19 exposure, or as part of test-to-stay protocols in schools and workplaces.

