Michigan reports 33,551 new COVID cases, 210 deaths -- average of 16,776 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 33,551 new cases of COVID-19 and 210 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 16,775.5 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,866,267, including 29,190 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,832,716 cases and 28,980 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 79 identified during a Vital Records review.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases is 17,080 on Friday, Jan. 21.

Michigan has reported more than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Jan. 6, with 69% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 63.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 64.1% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 63.2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 844,500 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 9.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 520 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 317 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.5 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Dec. 29:

Dec. 29 -- 25,858 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 3 -- 61,235 new cases (case count for five days)

Jan. 5 -- 27,346 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 7 -- 40,692 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 10 -- 44,524 new cases (case count for three days)

Jan. 12 -- 28,458 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 14 -- 37,114 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 19 -- 86,009 new cases (case count for five days)

Jan. 21 -- 33,551 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

