Where to get COVID test in Michigan, what to do with at-home test results

With COVID-19 continuing to be a big problem in Michigan and around the world, finding a test has become a bit more challenging.

Testing sites are busy and pharmacies are slammed. At-home tests are pricy and are sometimes hard to find in stock. But planning ahead can make all the difference.

COVID-19 test at pharmacies

Perhaps the easiest way to find a COVID-19 test is to make an appointment at a pharmacy, most are free or low-cost, through partnerships with the federal government.

MDHHS uses Solv. to offer searchable testing sites and appointment booking, you can check it here.

Find a COVID-19 test at a health center

Michigan has more than 500 testing sites listed across the state, operating as community-based sites, urgent care offices, doctor’s offices and more. Use the searchable table to find one near you (type of test and availability may vary):

At-home COVID-19 testing in Michigan

You can find at-home rapid tests at pretty much any big box store or pharmacy, if they’re in stock.

Here’s the guidance from MDHHS on how to use the tests, how to report them to your local health department, and what to do if you have a positive.