What’s going around Metro Detroit: COVID still tops the list but flu is on the rise

COVID still tops the list of health issues, but this week doctors are seeing other illnesses creeping up -- especially in children. Children tend to be very good at sharing their germs and a number of illnesses are on the rise in school-age kids and those in daycare too.

A lot of the symptoms are also symptoms of COVID, meaning kids need to get tested to be sure COVID is not to blame.

Wayne County

Ascension St. John is seeing COVID cases and complications from COVID, but perhaps may be past the peak.

They are seeing COVID causing croup or bronchiolitis in some patients and a couple of children infected with COVID and influenza at the same time. Stomach viruses also make the list.

Oakland County

Dr. Rena Daiza at Henry Ford Bloomfield Township reports COVID, flu cases, some mono and lots of strep throat in children.

Ascension Providence and Clarkston Medical Group are also seeing COVID, flu and strep throat.

The CVS Minute Clinics say in addition to COVID across the board, they’re seeing pink eye and skin rashes.

Washtenaw County

Looking at Washtenaw County, Michigan Medicine is still seeing many COVID cases but fewer that are critically ill.

The health department says sporadic flu cases continue to pop up and respiratory illnesses are on the rise in school age children and those in childcare.

Monroe County

ER doctors at Promedica Monroe report COVID, influenza and respiratory issues.

Promedica Monroe Family Medicine is also treating RSV, colds and sinus issues.

Macomb County

ER doctor Ben Doerr at McLaren Macomb said COVID volumes remain exceedingly high, but fortunately very few patients have severe symptoms.

Weather-related asthma flare-ups are on the rise. Pink eye and skin rashes round out the list.

There is also a hidden health problem being reported. CVS Minute Clinics have been seeing an increase in high blood pressure in patients who are being seen for another concern.

It’s a pattern providers have seen in many adults during the pandemic. Even small increases in blood pressure can increase the risk of stroke and other cardiovascular problems.

If your blood pressure has not been checked recently, it’s a good idea to get that done.