What’s going around Metro Detroit: Flu, colds and issues related to snow and ice

Encouraging news from Metro Detroit hospitals as a number of them are reporting a decrease in COVID cases coming into the ER. They are, however, seeing an increase in issues related to the snow and ice.

Wayne County

Dr. Scott Grant at Children’s Hospital says they are still treating children with COVID, but the number of hospitalizations and positive tests are decreasing. This week they’re seeing an increase in stomach viruses, causing symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting.

At Henry Ford Taylor, officials are seeing some stomach viruses in adults and bronchitis. The CVS Minute Clinics report their top three illnesses are colds, sinus infections and sore throats.

Oakland County

Dr. Steven McGraw at Ascension Providence says he’s seeing less COVID too, with cases mostly in people who are unvaccinated. The CVS Minute Clinics report some COVID patients, along with a number of flu cases, colds, sore throats and ear infections.

Washtenaw County

Michigan Medicine is seeing fewer COVID cases this week in children and adults. In kids, respiratory infections and stomach viruses with fever are common right now. Upper respiratory infections are also being seen in adults. The health department reports sporadic cases of flu.

Macomb County

ER Dr. Brianne Waggoner at McLaren Macomb says COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to significantly decrease. They’re treating a number of stomach viruses, plus patients suffering asthma and COPD flare ups triggered by the cold.

Beaumont Dr. Parag Patel in Shelby Township is still treating many COVID patients, plus flu and other viral illnesses. The CVS Minute Clinics report colds and strep throat.

A number of hospitals are treating patients coming in with slip and fall injuries too, and injuries from skiing, sledding and snowboarding.

Use caution if you’re out and about, and if you’re doing those winter sports, be sure to use all of the recommended safely equipment -- especially helmets.