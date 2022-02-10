What’s going around Metro Detroit: COVID cases are trending down, but other illnesses are showing up

COVID cases are trending down but some other illnesses are making a lot of people sick this week. Emergency rooms in Detroit are mirroring what we’re seeing in the state numbers -- reporting COVID cases have decreased substantially in the last two weeks. Doctors are still seeing quite a number of COVID patients, but the trend is definitely heading in the right direction.

Wayne County

Dr. Christopher Loewe at Ascension St. John reports less COVID but is seeing some cases of influenza.

Children’s Hospital says their number of kids with COVID is significantly down, they’re seeing more stomach viruses and some croup. The CVS Minute Clinics report coughs and colds and sore throats in addition to some COVID.

Oakland County

COVID still makes the list, but is way down, according to several doctors. Dr. Tim O’Neill at Clarkston Medical Group is seeing a nasty stomach virus lasting about 72 hours and some strep throat. The CVS Minute Clinics are seeing flu, coughs, colds and sore throats.

Washtenaw County

Michigan Medicine reports fewer adults with COVID but lots of upper respiratory infections, including some flu cases. Pediatricians are seeing a lot of children with viral infections causing fever, including some cases of COVID.

Macomb County

Dr. Matthew Steck at McLaren Macomb says COVID cases are still coming in, but noticeably trending downward. He’s treated many patients for various stomach viruses and upper respiratory infections. The CVS Minute Clinics report sore throats, sinus infections and ear infections.

Several people are wondering about flu season. So far, cases in Michigan have remained low though we’re definitely seeing more than last year -- when flu was virtually non existent. Flu cases do spike later in some years, so we are not out of the woods yet.