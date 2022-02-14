18º

Health

Baby survives rare, complex heart surgery while still in the womb

Rylan will need another surgery to reposition sternum

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Heart Month, News, National, Heart, Fetal Heart Surgery, Cleveland Clinic, Samantha Custer, Darrell Cass, Cleveland Clinic Fetal Surgery and Fetal Care Center, Dave Drinnon, Health, Good Health
One family has a lot to celebrate this Heart Month after their baby son survived a rare and complex surgery. Doctors operated on him while he was still in the womb after discovering a problem that just couldn’t wait. Samantha Custer was 25 weeks pregnant with her son, Rylan, when a routine ultrasound revealed a life-threatening problem.

CLEVELAND – One family has a lot to celebrate this Heart Month after their baby son survived a rare and complex surgery.

Doctors operated on him while he was still in the womb after discovering a problem that just couldn’t wait.

Samantha Custer was 25 weeks pregnant with her son, Rylan, when a routine ultrasound revealed a life-threatening problem.

“What we saw was a very large tumor and this tumor was sitting exactly in the wrong area, where it was squishing the left side of the heart,” Cleveland Clinic Dr. Darrell Cass said.

Cass is the director of the Cleveland Clinic’s Fetal Surgery and Fetal Care Center. He told Custer and her husband, Dave Drinnon, that they need to act fast.

“If we would have waited, like, it would have taken over this whole entire heart cavity so it would have compressed his whole entire heart. He would have died,” Drinnon said.

Cass along with a team of surgeons quickly formulated a plan to remove the tumor.

“Once the tumor was off, it was amazing. Basically, the left atrium in the heart, like, opened up and you could see blood flow change,” Cass said.

Rylan was then carefully placed back in the uterus. Custer gave birth to Rylan 10 weeks later. Now, the family is back home and doing well.

Read: Complete Heart Month coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Kimberly Gill joined the Local 4 News team in November 2014. She was named Personality of the Year in 2009 by the Ohio Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. She’s also a two-time Emmy winner.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter