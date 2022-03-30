Michigan now offering free at-home COVID tests at 70 libraries: Where to find them

Michigan is expanding a program to offer free at-home COVID tests at local libraries, with now 70 locations offering tests.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says Michigan families spending more time in group settings, with extended and/or vulnerable family members and friends, or returning from Spring Break trips, these test kits could be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of the virus when returning to work and school.

“This partnership is just one more tool to keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Testing has become extremely convenient with many locations and the increased availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease.”

More than 24,000 kits have been shipped to 70 libraries. Test kits are limited at each location and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Michiganders are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household. To obtain a test kit, visit the following libraries during business hours.

Full list of libraries with at-home tests: