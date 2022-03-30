48º

Health

Study suggests convalescent plasma is more effective than monoclonal antibodies

Convalescent plasma is taken from blood of recently infected patients

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

We now have many drugs to help protect the most vulnerable from becoming seriously ill from COVID, unfortunately; however, new variants have limited the effectiveness of one group monoclonal antibodies. Today a newly published paper shows that Antibodies in Convalescent Plasma may be a better solution.

However, new variants have limited the effectiveness of one group -- monoclonal antibodies. A newly published paper shows the antibodies in convalescent plasma may be a better solution.

Convalescent plasma is taken from the blood of recently infected and fully recovered COVID-19 patients. In many cases, the plasma contains high levels of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

But unlike lab-produced monoclonal antibodies, the antibodies in convalescent plasma can attack a whole host of different proteins on the coronavirus -- making them helpful in preventing hospitalizations.

About the Author:

Dr. McGeorge can be seen on Local 4 News helping Metro Detroiters with health concerns when he isn't helping save lives in the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital.

