Study suggests convalescent plasma is more effective than monoclonal antibodies

We now have many drugs to help protect the most vulnerable from becoming seriously ill from COVID, unfortunately; however, new variants have limited the effectiveness of one group monoclonal antibodies. Today a newly published paper shows that Antibodies in Convalescent Plasma may be a better solution.

Convalescent plasma is taken from the blood of recently infected and fully recovered COVID-19 patients. In many cases, the plasma contains high levels of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

But unlike lab-produced monoclonal antibodies, the antibodies in convalescent plasma can attack a whole host of different proteins on the coronavirus -- making them helpful in preventing hospitalizations.

