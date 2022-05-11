🔒 Insider Survey: Do you take your shoes off -- or leave them on -- in the house?

As a physician practicing over decades, I have seen huge varieties in the way people do things. Some of those differences impact their health, others are just interesting observations.

One thing that has fascinated me over the years is whether people choose to wear shoes in their house or not. I think everyone has an opinion on this based simply on the way they do things.

We all know people who do or do not wear shoes in their house regardless of our personal habits. The real question is whether this has any impact on your Health or is it just something that bothers you depending on your personal household habit?

I am interested in finding out what our viewers think about wearing shoes in the house or not wearing shoes in the house.

Why do you do what you do? Whether you take them off or leave them on? Do you leave your shoes on when you put your feet up on the couch or when you lay on top of your bed? And if you takeoff your shoes do you always wear slippers do you go barefoot or wear socks?

There are medical scientific opinions on both sides that I think will be fun for everyone to hear.

Take our Insider survey: