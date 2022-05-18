Detroit recommends indoor masking as city reaches ‘high’ rate of COVID infection

DETROIT – Detroit officials are recommending everyone wear masks indoors now that the city is categorized as having a “high” rate of COVID infection.

Detroit increased from a “medium” to a “high” level of community transmission, meaning residents are more likely to be exposed to COVID, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Transmissibility is considered “high” when there are 100 or more weekly new COVID cases per 100,000 people.

Health guidance now recommends everyone wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Residents should also get tested if they’re exposed to someone with COVID or showing symptoms. Vaccinations and booster shots are still strongly recommended.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID should talk to a healthcare provider about possible treatment options, such as oral antivirals or monoclonal antibodies.

“The numbers are showing a rise in cases, which we know can cause stress on local hospitals,” said Denise Fair Razo, the Detroit Health Department’s chief public health officer. “We have worked hard to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and taking these precautions will help us continue to thrive.”

To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, click here or call 313-230-0505.