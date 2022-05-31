Experts dive into why there’s an alarming increase in lead poisoning among children

Lead poisoning risk for children increases during the summer, and experts say many exposures in Michigan may be going undetected.

According to the State Health Department, the number of children who received blood testing for lead decreased from 2019 to 2020, and preliminary data demonstrates testing rates remained low through last year. The change is thought to be attributed to a decrease in well-child visits during the pandemic, leading to many kids missing the screening.

“It may be just a change in behavior, it may be very vague complaints of abdominal pain, or headaches, or fatigue, or something like that,” said Dr. Roopa Thakur, of Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital. “And, so, often parents aren’t coming in with specific concerns about lead poisoning, and this is why we do universal screening.”

The risk of lead poisoning is especially high in the summer because children spend more time at home and away from school. According to Thakur, any home built before 1978 could have lead paint. That means as windows are opened and home improvement projects started, the risk continues to grow.

“Trying to keep our windows closed, repainting over any chipping paint, those types of things can help,” explained Thakur.

Children can encounter lead in a variety of ways, including contaminated soil or flooring, water running through lead pipes, and toys with lead paint. Children under six are of particular concern because of the critical brain development that happens at this age and their tendency to put things in their mouths.

Lead poisoning may have a long-lasting impact on a child’s brain and overall health. It can cause decreased I.Q. and neurological delays in addition to bone growth issues and gastrointestinal problems. Early intervention is crucial to reducing some of these harmful effects.

This spring, Michigan lowered the threshold for what is considered elevated lead levels in children to match CDC guidance. Now, more children will be eligible for services and interventions at lower levels of exposure, including health services and programs to remove the lead from their houses.