Every year, 350,000 people die from cardiac arrest in the United States. That’s why Local 4 partnered with the American Heart Association (AHA) to bring you a special event day, Staying Alive, which includes bystander CPR training across Metro Detroit, along with a series of informative stories and resources to prepare you for the worst.

CPR training resource guide: Why it’s important, how it works, how to get trained

Check out some of our Staying Alive stories: