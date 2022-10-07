48º

Here’s a stretch workout session seniors can try at home

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Ask your doctor, of just Google it -- the importance of stretching for seniors -- and you’ll get a rousing agreement from experts that say the same thing: stretching is so beneficial.

In the video above, Angee Ludwa, a physical therapist with The Giving Tree Collective, broke down a stretching workout that seniors can try at home.

According to the Mayo Clinic, stretching can increase your flexibility, which could:

  • Improve your performance in physical activities
  • Decrease your risk of injuries
  • Help your joints move through their full range of motion
  • Increase muscle blood flow
  • Enable your muscles to work most effectively
  • Improve your ability to do daily activities
Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992. She's a Peace Corps alum who spent her early childhood living in Sierra Leone, West Africa and Tanzania and East Africa.

