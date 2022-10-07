Here’s a stretch workout session seniors can try at home

Ask your doctor, of just Google it -- the importance of stretching for seniors -- and you’ll get a rousing agreement from experts that say the same thing: stretching is so beneficial.

In the video above, Angee Ludwa, a physical therapist with The Giving Tree Collective, broke down a stretching workout that seniors can try at home.

According to the Mayo Clinic, stretching can increase your flexibility, which could:

Improve your performance in physical activities

Decrease your risk of injuries

Help your joints move through their full range of motion

Increase muscle blood flow

Enable your muscles to work most effectively

Improve your ability to do daily activities