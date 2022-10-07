Here’s a stretch workout session seniors can try at home

Ask your doctor, of just Google it -- the importance of stretching for seniors -- and you’ll get a rousing agreement from experts that say the same thing: stretching is so beneficial.
In the video above, Angee Ludwa, a physical therapist with The Giving Tree Collective, broke down a stretching workout that seniors can try at home.
According to the Mayo Clinic, stretching can increase your flexibility, which could:
- Improve your performance in physical activities
- Decrease your risk of injuries
- Help your joints move through their full range of motion
- Increase muscle blood flow
- Enable your muscles to work most effectively
- Improve your ability to do daily activities