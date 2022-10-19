Want to reduce your risk of breast cancer? Studies say it’s time to sit less and exercise more

One of the best things you can do for your overall health is to exercise more and sit less. Turns out, exercising can actually help reduce your risk for breast cancer and other diseases and ailments, as well.

One of the best things you can do for your overall health is to sit less and exercise more.

A new study found that increasing your level of physical activity and decreasing the time sitting will lower your risk of breast cancer -- that includes all types of breast cancer and all stages.

“What’s great about this study is it actually confirmed what we’ve known for many decades and that is that exercise can help reduce your chances of getting cancer. Specifically, in this one, with breast cancer,” Douglas Feil with the National Breast Cancer Foundation said.

He said the study looked at the generic level and was backed up by what multiple observational studies have found.

“It’s really important to get up and move during the day,” Feil said. “We’re designed to move. We need to be outside.”

Feil said we still have to watch our diets. If you’ve struggled with exercise, you should work to find one you enjoy. The key to sustaining exercise long-term is doing something you enjoy.

“Design exercise around your lifestyle,” Feil said.

Exercising more and sitting less is beneficial to everyone. It’s one of the best things you can do for your health.

Read: More health coverage