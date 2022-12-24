How to recognize the symptoms of frostbite, hypothermia

Without the proper precautions, prolonged exposure to cold weather can cause frostbite or hypothermia.

That’s why it’s important to pay attention to any changes in exposed skin during cold weather. The damage caused by frostbite or hypothermia can be lessoned if you notice it early and get treatment.

Frostbite can typically occur at any temperature below 31 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia is most likely to occur in very cold temperatures, but it can happen at temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit if the person is chilled from rain, sweat or submersion in cold water.

Read: Pre-Christmas winter storm blankets Metro Detroit: Less snow, more cold and wind

Symptoms of frostbite

If you’re exposed to cold weather and notice redness or pain on any area of your skin, you should get out of the cold to protect yourself.

There is a chance that someone with frostbite may not notice they have it until someone else points it out, that is because the area may be numb.

Any of the following signs can indicate frostbite:

A white or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness

What should you do to treat frostbite?

If a person has frostbite, the next step is to check for signs of hypothermia. If they do not have signs of hypothermia and medical care is not available, you should take the following steps:

Get the person into a warm room as soon as possible.

Unless absolutely necessary, do not walk on feet or toes that show signs of frostbite -- this increases the damage.

Do not rub the frostbitten area with snow or massage it at all. This can cause more damage.

Put the areas affected by frostbite in warm -- not hot -- water (the temperature should be comfortable to the touch for unaffected parts of the body).

If warm water is not available, warm the affected area using body heat. For example, you can use the heat of an armpit to warm frostbitten fingers.

Do not use a heating pad, heat lamp, or the heat of a stove, fireplace, or radiator for warming. Affected areas are numb and can easily burn.

The CDC said frostbite should be checked by a health care provider.

Symptoms of hypothermia

Hypothermia is caused when someone is exposed to very cold temperatures for a prolonged amount of time.

If you are in cold weather for too long, your body will lose heat faster than it’s produced. Exposure will eventually use up your body’s stored energy and cause your overall body temperature to lower.

When your body temperature is too low, it can make it difficult to think clearly or move well. There is a possibility that if you could be experiencing hypothermia and not know it’s happening.

What are the symptoms of hypothermia?

Adults experiencing hypothermia may show the following signs:

Shivering

Exhaustion or feeling very tired

Confusion

Fumbling hands

Memory loss

Slurred speech

Drowsiness

In babies the symptoms are bright red, cold skin and very low energy.

How do you treat hypothermia?

If you notice someone showing signs of hypothermia you should take their temperature. If it is below 95 degrees Fahrenheit you should seek medical attention immediately.

If you are not able to get professional help, the next steps are to get the person to a warm room or shelter. Remove any wet clothing the person is wearing and focus on warming the center of the person’s body -- their chest, neck, head and groin. You can use an electric blanket or skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels or sheets.

Warm drinks can also help to increase body temperature. Do not give them alcohol and do not give drinks to someone who is unconscious. When their body temperature has increased, you should wrap their body, including their head and neck in a warm blanket.

Someone with severe hypothermia may be unconscious and may seem to not be breathing or have a pulse. Handle them with care and perform CPR, even if they appear dead. CPR should continue until the person responds or medical professionals arrive. Keep warming the person while performing CPR.

“In some cases, hypothermia victims who appear to be dead can be successfully resuscitated,” the CDC said.

Read: CPR training resource guide: Why it’s important, how it works, how to get trained

The information above was gathered from the CDC, click here to view the original article.