Live stream: Henry Ford infection control director discusses new COVID variant

DETROIT – An infection specialist with Henry Ford Health is holding a live news briefing Wednesday morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 variant and what families should know about it.

Dr. Dennis Cunningham, director of infection control and prevention at Henry Ford, is expected to share “important information” about the COVID variant known as XBB.1.5 -- a new strain that is becoming the dominant COVID strain in the United States.

According to the CDC, the XBB.1.5 variant was responsible for 41% of COVID cases in the U.S. as of earlier this month. Compared to other variants, this strain reportedly attaches more tightly to a receptor that allows viruses to enter a cell.

There are several variants of the virus throughout the nation and world as COVID continues to mutate and evolve.

Another variant of concern at this time is the omicron BF.7 strain, which is believed to be driving the current COVID surge in China. This strain is in the U.S., and reportedly accounted for about 2% of cases at the beginning of the month.

