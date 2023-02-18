Here’s why cardiac rehab is so important in recovery from heart attack

Recovering from a heart attack or heart surgery can be a major challenge, both physically and emotionally. Experts are saying, however, the majority of patients are missing out on an important tool in that recovery -- cardiac rehab.

“Cardiac rehab is probably one of the most promising but, unfortunately, underutilized resources in our medical system,” said Dr. Nicole Bhave, a cardiologist at the University of Michigan.

Only about 20% of eligible patients participate in cardiac rehab, which is a structured exercise program that helps patients safely return to physical activity.

Dr. Bhave says that number is even lower for women and minorities; less than 8% of eligible Black patients take part. “Unfortunately, we know that minorities are particularly under-referred for cardiac rehab,” she said.

Patients who complete cardiac rehab have a 47% lower risk of death and a 31% lower risk of heart attack. They’re also less likely to be readmitted to the hospital.

“First, and probably most importantly, we know that it improves longevity after heart attack, patients actually live longer, with cardiac rehab,” Dr. Bhave said. “Second, we know that it can improve their symptoms, it can improve their ability to exert themselves, they might have less chest pain associated with blockages in the heart arteries, and it can also improve their quality of life.”

On top of the physical benefits, Dr. Bhave says there are emotional benefits too. “They really enjoy that sense of community that they get from meeting other patients with similar diagnoses,” she said. “And being able to exercise with confidence and without fear is a major benefit.”

Studies find the greatest predictor of participation is the strength of the doctor’s recommendation. “I think that we can do better both in terms of referring patients and also strongly encouraging patients to participate by letting them know just how important it is,” Dr. Bhave said.

In addition to racial disparities, income is a key factor. People who make more than $75,000 per year are twice as likely to participate as those who make below $15,000. Wait times and lack of transportation are also barriers to increasing participation.