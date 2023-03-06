Study finds potential way to predict eczema development which could lead to preventative treatment

New research is providing hope for those who suffer from eczema, a skin condition that affects an estimated 30% of people in the U.S., mostly children and adolescents.

A new study suggests that there may be a way to predict who will develop the disorder, potentially helping to prevent it.

Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, causes dry, red, and itchy patches on the skin. It is commonly linked to other health conditions, such as food allergies and asthma.

The ability to predict who will develop eczema could help researchers target individuals with therapies to protect the skin and prevent its development.

In a new study, non-invasive samples were taken using skin tape from children at two months of age and they were monitored until they turned two years old. Researchers found that the skin of those who went on to develop eczema had increased levels of a protein called T-S-L-P being released into the skin.

Lead author Dr. Donald Leung says knowing who will get eczema may help prevent it in the future if researchers can protect the skin’s barrier.

“We’ve found preliminarily that lipid creams are the best at improving the barrier, but we are optimizing now this cream in the lab and in the clinic,” said Leung.

Leung says researchers are also looking for natural substances that can reduce the amount of the protein causing the problem and allow the skin cells to mature properly.

The study’s author says they hope to next study babies at birth and the mother when pregnant to try and figure out when the reaction starts.