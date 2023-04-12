Allergies acting up this week? It’s probably because of these trees in Metro Detroit

Spring’s warmer air and longer, sunnier days are a huge relief after a cold Michigan winter. But, there is a downside for many: springtime allergies.

Allergy season has officially started for many, and is actually getting longer every year in Metro Detroit. Data shows that allergy season has grown by 29 days since 1970, and it’s only expected to get worse due to climate change.

With more and more freeze-free days during the year, allergy season is beginning earlier and ending later in Southeast Michigan -- plaguing us with sneezes for longer than desired. And this week is no exception.

There are a number of allergens that affect people in the spring, but trees are the primary culprit on this second week of April. Specifically, maple, elm and juniper trees have high allergens across Metro Detroit this week.

The high-tree-allergen issue is expected to persist through the Friday, April 14, as high temperatures continue to rest around 80 degrees and conditions remain sunny, dry and windy. With rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast for Southeast Michigan this weekend, the tree allergens should lessen some.

Allergens from grass, weeds and mold currently remain low in the area. Though, as the ground thaws, the dead vegetation creates a perfect breeding ground for mold, which can trigger early spring allergy symptoms like congestion, runny nose, throat irritation and sinus pressure.

Experts encourage people with a known history of allergies to begin their typical medications as early as they can. People with springtime allergies are also encouraged to resist the urge to open their windows when the weather is nice, and to change their clothes and shower after spending time outside.

If you’re getting recurring sinus infections, if the allergies impact your breathing, or if over the counter medications aren’t offering relief, experts suggest visiting an allergist. People who are mixing multiple allergy medications should seek expert help to determine the best plan of action, as some allergy medications are not safe if mixed together.

