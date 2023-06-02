What’s Going Around: Heat sends many people to ER; Several related issues and infectious illnesses

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Dr. Timothy Dekker -- Various Ascension MyHealth locations

“The best type of injury is the one that never happens. Now is the time when we want to start enjoying the outdoors and be more active. It also happens to be the time most of us have been our most sedentary coming out of our long Michigan hibernation period. In order to prevent overuse injuries it’s important to build a sound foundation with a focus on core strength and stability. Prehab is the term for preventative rehabilitation. Start slow and gradually build your endurance early in the spring so when summer is in full swing you are ready to go!”

Wayne County -- Seasonal allergies, asthma flare-ups, strep throat, influenza B, sore throat, bug bites

Dr. Jason Vieder -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Medical Center Plymouth

“Lots of allergy type stuff. Still seeing a bit of COVID. As the summer gets into full swing, I’m sure we’ll see an increase in traumatic injuries.”

Oakland County -- Heat-related issues, Hand, foot, & mouth disease, strep throat, Covid, bug bites, tick bites, sinus infections, pink eye

Dr. Rena Daiza -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

“This week there have been many patients with dehydration and fatigue. With this heat, I recommend taking precautions. Make sure to wear loose fitting clothing like linen to protect from heat absorption, wear and reapply sunscreen often (30 SPF), and maintain adequate hydration.”

Emergency Department at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

“Now that the weather is getting nice, we’re seeing a lot of falls and orthopedic cases (broken bones and sprains).”

Dr. Richard Weiremiller -- Internist, Corewell Health, Rochester Hills

“Strep throat has continued to be a challenge the last several weeks. Particularly following travel by air or cruising COVID, at least in our adult population, is also still a frequent infection. Seasonally, allergies continue to flare. We treated a lot of bug bites and sunburn --- wear sunscreen! – after the holiday weekend. We have also received several call regarding how to manage tick bites, including questions on when to be concerned about Lyme disease.”

Dr. Julie MacPherson -- Pediatrician, Corewell Health, Troy

“We are still seeing lots of upper respiratory illnesses, in addition to GI bugs with vomiting and diarrhea. We also have had more strep cases than normal and Hand, Foot, and Mouth, which has been affecting more older kids and adults than in normal seasons.”

Washtenaw County -- Respiratory viruses, stomach viruses, seasonal allergies, COVID

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“Still seeing some seasonal allergies. A fair amount of GI illness in circulation still. A few cases of COVID roughly steady with last week. Fewer URIs this week overall.”

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services, Michigan Medicine

“Still some viral illnesses, both respiratory and GI, but also seeing more injuries now.”

Monroe County -- Did not report this week

Macomb County -- Seasonal allergies, asthma flare-ups, heat-related issues, upper respiratory infections, ear infections, sinus infections

Dr. Glenn DeLong -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“Orthopedic and various soft tissue injuries continue to be the most common reason for visiting the emergency and trauma center for treatment. Sustained warm weather have led to the blooming of allergens, causing allergy and asthma complications. Though very few, cases of sun exposure, dehydration, and heat-related complications are beginning to present to the emergency department.”

Livingston County -- Did not report this week