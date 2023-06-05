Sparrow Health System to rebrand as ‘University of Michigan Health-Sparrow’ in 2024

LANSING, Mich. – Sparrow Health System, located throughout mid-Michigan, will soon be known as “University of Michigan Health - Sparrow.”

The University of Michigan Health System announced on Monday that effective on April 1, 2024, Sparrow will be joining the Michigan Medicine clinical network.

The mid-Michigan health system joined University of Michigan Health in April of this year. The University of Michigan Health is known to be the second largest health system by revenue in the Great Lakes state.

Sparrow currently operates E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, community hospitals in Carson City, Charlotte, Ionia, and St. Johns, Sparrow Specialty Hospital, and nearly 500 Sparrow primary care providers and specialists

“University of Michigan Health-Sparrow reflects a partnership going forward, building on the equity of both brands,” according to a statement by Sparrow President and CEO James Dover. “Sparrow has an unmatched reputation in Mid-Michigan while U-M Health is the preeminent health system in Michigan. The new name highlights a continued commitment to bringing patients the right care at the right time, at the right place, and closer to home.”

