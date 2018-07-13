Detroit Delta Air Lines employee diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease

DETROIT - A Delta Air Lines employee serving in a back-office role in Detroit tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease and was hospitalized last week.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines said the source of the Legionella bacteria is unknown, but the employee’s office and air ducts were closed as a precaution. The employee was not one that interacted with customers.

A professional health, safety and environmental firm was called in to inspect the workspace and surrounding area.

Officials with Delta Air Lines said it is in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as working with Wayne County's health officials.

No other employee has been reported presenting Legionnaires’ symptoms.

