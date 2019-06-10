FDA announces public health alert concerning Hepatitis A Virus contamination of Kroger berries

This contamination was discovered by the FDA as a part of an ongoing frozen berry sampling assignment.

DETROIT - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting consumers to a hepatitis A virus contamination of frozen blackberries under the Kroger grocery store “Private Selection” brand.

This contamination was discovered by the FDA as a part of an ongoing frozen berry sampling assignment.

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat and to throw away frozen fruit purchased from Kroger and other retail locations packaged under Kroger’s “Private Selection” brand. Here are the recalled products:

• PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 48 OZ (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);

• PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);

• PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)

These products are available at Kroger retail locations and have a two-year shelf life. The FDA is working with the manufacturer on this matter. This posting will be updated with new information as it becomes available. The FDA is continuing to investigate to determine whether there are other implicated products.

At this time, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are not aware of any cases of hepatitis A linked to the consumption of Kroger Private Selection brand frozen blackberries.

Hepatitis A virus can result in a liver infection that may be inapparent. However, when symptoms occur, they can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

The HAV is found in the stool and blood of people who are infected. The HAV is spread when someone ingests the virus, usually through person-to-person contact or from eating contaminated food or drink. Contamination of food with the hepatitis A virus can happen at any point: growing, harvesting, processing, handling, and even after cooking.

Hepatitis A can have a long incubation period and can have serious health consequences for some people, especially those who are immune-compromised.

People infected with HAV may not have symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure, which often makes it difficult to determine the exact exposure that led to illness.

Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes (known as jaundice), dark urine, and pale stool. Young children may not show symptoms of HAV infection.

The FDA recommends that consumers who consumed the frozen blackberries with the BEST BY 07-02-20T6DC PRODUCT OF USA 136216 and have not been vaccinated for HAV consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis is indicated.

PEP may be recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to HAV in the last two weeks; those with evidence of previous hepatitis A vaccination or previous hepatitis A infection do not require PEP.

Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have become ill from eating frozen blackberries, or if you believe that you have eaten any of the frozen blackberry products noted above within the last two weeks.

The FDA encourages consumers with questions about food safety to call 1-888-SAFEFOOD Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern time.



