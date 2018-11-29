Fitness Friday: Defy Detroit

COMMERCE TWP., Mich. - Defy Detroit has brought Extreme Air Sports to Oakland County, opening this summer in Commerce Township.

The sprawling complex offers visitors a chance to practice for American Ninja Warrior, flip into foam pits and battle it out like gladiators in the jousting pit.

Don't let all the fun fool you though as this place packs a punch and you'll definitely be feeling it the next day.

Defy Detroit is currently offering an After School Pass, which is a discounted rate for young students. To learn more, click here.

