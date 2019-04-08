Gardner-White sponsors Metro Detroit blood drives to help maintain healthy blood supply

DETROIT - Eligible blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, are being asked to give blood through the American Red Cross to create a supply for hospital patients this spring.

By giving blood, donors may be helping someone like 5-year-old Emery Twehues, who was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia last spring.

During her intense cancer treatments, Emery has needed both blood and platelets. Cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma, and certain types of chemotherapy drugs and radiation, can damage the bone marrow, where red blood cells and platelets are produced.

Residents can help by donating at a Gardner-White blood drive Thursday at the following locations:

Auburn Hills: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd. Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Canton: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 39453 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187

Macomb: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 45300 Hayes Road, Macomb Twp., MI 48042

Warren: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4400 E. 14 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48092

Waterford: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4945 Dixie Hwy., Waterford, MI 48329

Taylor: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 7680 S. Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI 48180

Brighton: 11:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., 8393 Grand River Ave., Brighton, MI 48116

Novi: 11.a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 43825 W. Oaks Dr., Novi, MI 48377

Everyone who donates will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and can enter a raffle for a chance to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Drawings will take place at each of the eight blood drive locations.

In order to meet the needs of patients, the Red Cross must collect about 13,000 blood and more than 2,500 platelet donations every day.

