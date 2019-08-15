Gardner-White to host blood drives across Metro Detroit next Thursday

DETROIT - The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.

Many regular donors are delaying their donations to take final summer vacations and prepare for the start of school, so Gardner-White is sponsoring blood drives next Thursday across Metro Detroit.

Blood and platelet donations aren't keeping pace with patient needs.

Residents can donate to any of these eight blood drives on Aug. 22:

Auburn Hills: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd., Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Canton: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 39453 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187

Macomb: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 45300 Hayes Road, Macomb Twp., MI 48042

Warren: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4400 E. 14 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48092

Waterford: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4945 Dixie Hwy., Waterford, MI 48329

Taylor: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 7680 S. Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI 48180

Brighton: 11:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., 8393 Grand River Ave., Brighton, MI 48116

Novi: 11.a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 43825 W. Oaks Dr., Novi, MI 48377

According to a news release from the American Red Cross, donors will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and can enter a raffle for a chance to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate.

Due to a $1 million donation from Amazon, anyone who gives blood through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.

How to donate

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code gardnerwhite. You can call 1-800-REDCROSS to make an appointment.

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Only those who are 17, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health can donate blood.

