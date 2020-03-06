37ºF

Good Health

Why you should start disinfecting your phone, and what to do

Jason Carr, Digital Anchor, Live in the D Host

It’s time we think about sanitizing our phones as much as we wash our hands.

Some studies suggest the average phone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. So how do you disinfect your tech without breaking it?

Phone manufacturers suggest wiping down phones with a damp cloth. There are also portable phone cleaners such as The Hands Swipe or The Phonesoap Shine.

It’s probably a good idea to avoid touching your phone after contact with shared surfaces such as hand rails, ATMs or airport security bins.

