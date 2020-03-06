Why you should start disinfecting your phone, and what to do

It’s time we think about sanitizing our phones as much as we wash our hands.

Some studies suggest the average phone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. So how do you disinfect your tech without breaking it?

Phone manufacturers suggest wiping down phones with a damp cloth. There are also portable phone cleaners such as The Hands Swipe or The Phonesoap Shine.

It’s probably a good idea to avoid touching your phone after contact with shared surfaces such as hand rails, ATMs or airport security bins.