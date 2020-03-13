Officials confirm additional coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan, bringing total to 16

DETROIT – Health officials confirmed there are now four additional cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan, bringing the state total to 16 as of Friday afternoon.

The new cases include:

An adult female from Detroit with unknown travel history.

An adult male from Washtenaw County with history of international travel.

An adult female from Wayne County with history of contact with a confirmed case.

An adult male. No additional information is available on this case at this time. Updated information will be provided as it is available.

The previous cases include:

An adult female from Ingham County with history of travel on a cruise.

Two adult females from Kent County and one adult male, all with history of international travel.

An adult female from Montcalm with history of international travel.

Two adult males from Oakland County; one with no travel history and one with domestic travel.

An adult male from St. Clair County with history of domestic travel.

One adult female and one adult male from Washtenaw County; one with history of domestic travel and one with history of international travel.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

