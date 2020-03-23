Why it’s so important for young people to take coronavirus outbreak seriously

DETROIT – Michigan’s governor, health officials and the mayor of Detroit all spoke about the coronavirus outbreak Monday, and they’re all emphasizing the importance of young people getting on board with reducing public activity.

Dr. Frank McGeorge said it’s clear that young people need to take the outbreak seriously in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The message all young people need to hear: Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

All the evidence shows that people under 40 years old -- and even under 20 years old -- you are not immune to the coronavirus. Many young people are becoming critically ill.

Many young people have a tendency toward a more casual attitude when it comes to unnecessary gatherings. That’s contributing to the risk in the community as a whole, experts said.

We don’t completely know the degree to which younger people are affected yet, but it’s certain that they are affected and without a doubt can transmit the virus.

Curtailing unnecessary activity is now more important than ever to protect yourself and everyone you come into contact with, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order drove that home.