Frequent washing drying out your hands? Tips on keeping your hands healthy

DETROIT – During the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, everyone has heard how important hand-washing is to reduce the risk of catching the virus.

If you aren’t careful, all that hand-washing can leave your skin feeling dry, chapped or even cracked.

UPDATE -- March 27, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 3,657; Death toll now at 92

From what we know, the virus is erradicated in hand-washing from the temperature, the friction and how long you wash for.

Chapped skin is caused by the lack of moisture. It’s common in the winter because the air is dry -- indoors and out. Frequent hand-washing, while great for reducing the risk of catching illnesses, also removes protective oils, allowing even more moisture to escape.

Moisturizing your hands regularly is key. Look for heavier creams instead of lotions and apply at least six times daily -- especially before bed.

Health experts suggest using moisturizers that contain ceramide. They tend to be thinner creams, but they contain a waxy lipid molecule that helps hydrate and moisturize skin.

Before you go to bed, it can be beneficial to use petroleum jelly on your hands. At least once a day, put a thick coating on your hands. That should give you some protection.

If you’re still having some cracking after that, you can use a little bit of over-the-counter hydrocortisone to help keep your hands intact.

Additionally, you can use a more-mild soap for hand-washing and warm water instead of hot.

Other steps you can take to prevent cracking is wearing gloves for chores, like washing dishes, and using a humidifier in your home to increase the moisture in the air.

Drinking sufficient water is good for your skin in general. Many people don’t realize how dehydrated they get in the winter months without the heat to drive our thirst.

Some people are more susceptible to chapped skin because they naturally have a weaker protective barrier, or those with sensitive skin or problems like eczema.

If your hands are chapped or cracking -- even with diligent care -- you should speak with a dermatologist.