WHIP COVID-19: Henry Ford Health is enrolling for prophylactic hydroxychloroquine study

The Henry Ford Health System is calling for participation in the “Will Hydroxychloroquine Impede or Prevent COVID-19” study.

The study, now being referred to as “WHIP COVID-19," is a 3,000-subject look at whether hydroxychloroquine prevents front-line workers from contracting the COVID-19 virus. This is a randomized, double-blinded study designed to produce a scientific answer to the question: Does it work?

Henry Ford Health is now enrolling:

“Participation in this study is completely voluntary. Forms on this website are filled out to indicate a desire to volunteer. Then, an informed consent process will take place with those who potentially meet parameters of the study. During the consent process, volunteers will have an opportunity to have any questions about participation addressed, prior to enrollment in the study. Those who are accepted into the study will need to present their healthcare or first responder employment badge at their first in-person enrollment meeting with study coordinators.”

Fill out this “WHIP COVID-19 Participant Pre-Screening Form” right here.

