Do you need to take fever reducer if diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19)?

DETROIT – Many people continue to send in questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis for Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge.

Dr. McGeorge is answering a question that many viewers are wondering about, and it concerns fevers.

Fever reducers

Many people have asked if you need to take a fever reducer if you are diagnosed with COVID-19 or suspect you might have it.

In otherwise healthy adults, the answer is no.

Generally, the only reason to take a fever reducer is to reduce your level of discomfort, but not all fevers need to be reduced.

A fever is a sign that your body is fighting the infection. It can actually help enhance your immune system by bolstering the function of some cells, and the higher body temperature can make it more difficult for the virus to survive.

But there’s a point in which treating the fever becomes a good idea, generally around 101 or 102 degrees. At that point, you’re likely feeling miserable and you have a higher risk of dehydration. If your temperature reaches that point, taking a fever reducer makes sense.

Tylenol or Acetaminophen are generally recommended at that point because of some unverified concern about a potentially higher risk of complications in patients taking Ibuprofen.

If you have other medical problems that would make a fever more serious for you, the advice would be different and you should check with a doctor.

Also, in children, doctors have a lower bar for treating fevers because of the risk of febrile seizures. That’s why it’s always a good idea to check in with your pediatrician for advice specific to your child’s age and health.