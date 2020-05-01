Coronavirus (COVID-19) safety: Can you go swimming? Is meat safe? Too much hand sanitizer?

DETROIT – With new information constantly coming in about the coronavirus (COVID-19), many people have questions concerning the pandemic.

Gloves vs. masks

A viewer asked Local 4, “I often see people with gloves and no mask or a mask and no gloves -- which is better?”

UPDATE -- May 1, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 42,356; Death toll now at 3,866

That’s fairly straightforward. A mask is definitely more important than gloves. You can wash your hands, but a mask is the best way to filter the air you breathe in and out.

Swimming pools

With the weather warming up, several viewers have asked if it’s safe to swim in a pool once they open for the season?

The answer is yes. There’s no evidence the virus can spread by water, especially if it’s chlorinated. The bigger issue will be maintaining appropriate distancing since you won’t be wearing a mask while swimming.

Is meat safe to eat?

Another common question, given the COVID-19 outbreaks in meat processing plants, is whether pork, chicken and beef are still safe to eat.

The answer is yes, since you’ll be cooking the meat. The outer packaging should be treated like you treat any groceries, and hopefully you’re taking the usual precautions when handling raw meat.

Too much hand sanitizer?

Is it possible for us to use too much hand sanitizer? Could the virus become resistant?

The answer is no. Chemical disinfectants, such as alcohol and other cleaning agents, work by directly destroying the virus.

There is no opportunity for a virus to become resistant to cleaners.