Kroger opens free drive-thru coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Kroger is opening a free coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site for residents in the Ypsilanti area.

The testing site will be available from Monday through the end of May, officials said. Patients can get tested from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the Ford Elementary School parking lot, at 2440 East Clark Road in Ypsilanti.

Click here to use virtual screening and check if you’re eligible to be tested.

If you are eligible, select the Ypsilanti location and appointment time to receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.

Bring a photo ID to the testing site and leave windows rolled up for check-in.

A Kroger pharmacist will tell you when to roll down the window.

The site has a self-administered nasal swab that must be observed by health officials.

Test results from the site are expected to be ready within around 48 hours.

Kroger expects to administer 250 tests per day.