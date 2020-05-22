How to safely navigate Memorial Day activities this weekend amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – If you’re hoping to enjoy some traditional Memorial Day activities this weekend there are ways to navigate it safely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Many people are wondering how safe it is to swim in a pool or go to a lake. If you’re swimming the risk comes from the people at the pool -- not the pool itself.

From everything we know so far this is a respiratory virus that doesn’t live well in the water -- especially if it’s properly treated with chlorine.

However, you do need to take steps to stay safe from any of the other people there. That means social distancing from people not in your immediate family and even wearing a mask when you’re out of the water.

Don’t share towels, water bottles or sunscreen and be careful of other surfaces you touch around the pool. Likewise at the beach, you need to maintain that minimum 6 feet of distance and use special care in shared areas like restrooms.

You’re fine on a boat with your own family but be sure to maintain social distance with others anywhere you might dock. If you’re renting equipment like paddleboards or canoes wipe them down yourself.

Wherever you’re going this weekend take along a mask, gloves and hand sanitizer and use them as needed.

