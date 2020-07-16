What makes N-95 masks so much better?

DETROIT – The effectiveness of masks can vary quite a bit depending on how they are made and what they are made of.

N-95 masks are what health care workers use to protect themselves. But what makes those masks so much better?

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge spoke with the inventor of the special filter layer to find out and he shared advice for people making masks at home.

Most people probably wouldn’t think of a simple looking N-95 respirator as anything high-tech, but sandwiched between the outer and inner layer in a very special electrically charged fabric that allows it to pull microscopic particles out of the air you breathe.

