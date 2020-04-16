Coronavirus (COVID-19) research: Alcohol’s impact, 4 ways to disinfect N-95 masks

DETROIT – Researchers have addressed two important issues related the the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: the rumors that alcohol can kill the virus and verified ways to disinfect N-95 masks.

With every passing day, experts learn more about the virus that has completely changed our lives. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is constantly monitoring the developments, including several studies that mold our view of COVID-19.

Symptoms

A recent study being published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology looked at a group of 206 patients diagnosed with low severity COVID-19. Researchers found that most presented with respiratory symptoms, but 37 of them only had diarrhea.

Those 48 patients tended to present later and the illness lasted longer, experts said. The takeaway was that COVID-19 might not only show up as a fever and a cough.

Disinfecting N-95 masks

Another study, which was supported by the National Institutes of Health, looked at the effectiveness of disinfecting N-95 masks for reuse.

They found when it came to different techniques, vaporized hydrogen peroxide and exposure to UV-C light were both effective. Vaporized peroxide took less time -- about 10 minutes -- compared to an hour of UV-C exposure, experts said.

Researchers said exposure to dry heat for one hour at 158 degrees Fahrenheit also worked, but that can only be repeated once because it caused the masks to degrade faster.

Experts found 70% alcohol was also effective in disinfecting masks, but the maximum effect required soaking the mask, which degraded the fit too much.

Alcohol and coronavirus

It has been widely reported in many publications that the World Health Organization “warned that drinking alcohol can worsen coronavirus,” or some variation of that report.

The exact statement from the WHO was that “alcohol does not protect against COVID-19 and access should be restricted during lockdown.” That’s an important distinction that needs to be clarified.

The WHO has a few main concerns. First, there’s a myth that drinking alcohol can kill the virus. Officials are also concerned that during a global lockdown, alcohol use has increased, which leads to more alcoholism and risk-taking behaviors.

It’s a simple fact that alcohol overuse isn’t good for overall health and immune function, but modest use hasn’t been linked to any increased risk with COVID-19.

Ohio State study

A study from Ohio State University found that 58% of COVID-19 patients had normal chest x-rays.

Many viewers have asked if they need to get chest x-rays, since they obviously aren’t being done in the drive-thru testing lines.

The takeaway from the Ohio State study is that the x-rays often don’t show anything of significance, and the decision to get one should be based on a doctor’s overall assessment.