New tool helps calculate risk factors for developing severe illness from COVID-19

DETROIT – Since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we’ve learned so much about the risk factors for developing severe illness from COVID-19.

But the list includes many factors: Age, race, symptoms, other medical problems. It’s hard to know how exactly how much each one might impact your risk.

There’s a new online tool to help anyone figure out it -- and it’s free. The tool was built to calculate a persons risk of requiring hospitalization after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

As your risk for being hospitalized increases, so does your risk of developing severe disease. For anyone with COVID-19, this can provide some insight into the severity of your situation.

Using data from more than 4,500 patients treated at Cleveland Clinic sites in Cleveland and Florida, researchers have developed an online risk prediction model to help identify which patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are most likely to be hospitalized.

The study identified several risk factors that have not been seen in other models. Former smokers were more likely to be hospitalized than current smokers. Certain medications like NSAIDS, such as aspirin and ibuprofen, were associated with a higher risk of hospitalization. Race was also found to be a factor. African Americans are more likely to require hospitalization.

The online tool was designed for doctors, but anyone can use it. It’s important to note that it’s only an estimate and it is expected to go through further refinement and validation over time.