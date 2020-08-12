73ºF

Michigan

State of Michigan updates COVID-19 hospitalization data

State now reporting both confirmed, suspected COVID-19 cases in hospital care

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data Aug. 11, 2020.
Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data Aug. 11, 2020. (WDIV)

Michigan health officials updated the state’s COVID-19 hospitalization data on Tuesday, Aug. 11, the first update to the data since Aug. 3.

The state’s update to the hospitalization data this week includes both confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases for adults, and a breakdown of the amount of inpatients on ventilators and in intensive care (ICU). The combination of confirmed and suspected cases creates a bit of a spike in the trend.

The state also added “Prev Day COVID Related ED Visits” to the to hospitalization data report. That number was 772 on Aug. 11. “ED” stands for “emergency department” visits related to COVID.

Here’s a look at the data since the Aug. 11 update, including the percent of active cases in the state:

Here’s the active cases chart:

