Data sheds new light on alarming uptick of new COVID cases in Michigan

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health held a virtual conference Wednesday providing the most up-to-date information on the broader COVID-19 situation in Michigan

Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo provided some of the most wide-ranging information on the current status of the epidemic in Michigan. She took a deep dive into the data and brought to light some trends that were either not highlighted before or have evolved to become more alarming.

Nov. 18, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 277,806; Death toll now at 8,190

In September, there were many areas with under 20 daily new cases of coronavirus per million people. Currently, all counties in the state are seeing over 150 daily new cases per million residents.

In April, the greatest number of cases per million were among African American individuals, and at present, the highest number of daily new cases per million are white and Native American individuals.

There was also a fall in childhood preventative services -- like lead testing and vaccination in the spring -- but they’re seeing some rebound. Emergency department visits are lower than in the past, but EMS calls for overdoses increased by 22%.

The proportion of emergency visits for mental health has increased but has started to trend down.

