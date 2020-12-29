Live Stream (11:30 a.m.): Gov. Whitmer provides update on handling of COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Tuesday on the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

READ: Here’s everything you should know about COVID-19 in Michigan before the briefing.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch live in the stream posted above.

Michigan is currently under a revised order that heightened COVID-19 restrictions. The original order was issued in November and has twice been extended.

In mid-December, MDHHS revised the order to reopen certain entertainment venues, such as bowling alleys, movie theaters and casinos, though concessions are not allowed.

Indoor dining at restaurants is still among the activities banned by the state.

The current order is in effect until Jan. 15, but Whitmer said during her last briefing that the state would consider resuming some activities earlier if significant progress is made.