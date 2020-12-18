Here’s everything that’s reopening under Michigan’s revised COVID-19 order

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan updated its COVID-19 restrictions Friday, reopening certain parts of the state as metrics across the state improve.

The new order goes into effect Monday (Dec. 21) and is scheduled to last until Jan. 15, though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state would consider lifting protocols sooner if the state makes substantial progress toward slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s a look at what’s reopening:

Indoor venues

Certain indoor venues where people can remain masked and socially distanced can reopen without food or drink concessions.

Total capacity at those indoor venues will be capped at 100. Visitors must keep masks on and practice social distancing, according to Whitmer.

Here are the venues that will reopen, according to Robert Gordon, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

Arenas

Amusement parks

Bowling alleys

Casinos

Cinemas

Concert halls

Gun ranges

Movie theaters

Performance venues

Stadiums

Concessions will not be permitted because it requires people to take their masks off.

Groups are limited to single households of up to six people, Gordon said.

Reopened indoor entertainment venues will not have to collect names and contact information because contact tracers are overwhelmed by the number of outbreaks they’re trying to follow, state officials said.

Individualized activities with distancing and face masks are still allowed under the revised order, including retail shopping, public transit, restaurant takeout, personal-care services -- such as haircuts, by appointment -- and individualized exercise at a gym, with extra spacing between machines.

High schools

High schools are allowed to resume in-person classes Monday (Dec. 21).

Whitmer said that the announcement was made Friday -- just ahead of winter break for the majority of districts -- to give schools time to prepare for students to return to buildings at the end of break.

Colleges are being asked to delay allowing student to return to campus until the middle of January, Gordon said.

“Colleges and universities will be able to have students return to campus for the winter semester, with a voluntary commitment to wait until Jan. 18 to restart in-person courses,” the state release says.

Outdoor activities

Outdoor fitness activities and outdoor non-contact sports will be allowed to resume, Whitmer said.

“Gyms remain open for individual exercise with strict safety measures in place,” the state announced. “Outdoor group fitness and outdoor non-contact sports will again be allowed, including running, downhill and cross-country skiing.”

Gatherings at indoor ice and roller rinks are not allowed, except for individual exercise or one-on-one instruction, where occupancy is limited to two people per 1,000 square feet, including within the exercise space.

Gatherings at outdoor ice and roller rinks are permitted, except for organized contact sports, as long as occupancy is limited to two people per 1,000 square feet, including within the exercise space.

Gatherings for the purpose of non-contact sports and open skating are permitted only at outdoor rinks.

Indoor residential gatherings are still limited to 10 people and two households. MDHHS continues to urge families to avoid indoor gatherings or to pick a single other household to interact with.